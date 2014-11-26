UPDATE 1-U.S. buyout firm Carlyle enters South Africa with tyre deal

(Adds details on deal and context)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 26 Carlyle Group has
agreed to buy South African tyre retailer Tiger Automotive from
Ethos Private Equity, Ethos said on Wednesday, the U.S. buyout
firm's first deal in Africa's most developed economy.
Carlyle - like other private investors - has been targeting
rapid economic growth and growing consumer spending in
sub-Saharan Africa. Until now, the firm has focused its $700
million fund elsewhere on the continent.
The investment in South Africa marks an endorsement of its
economy by foreign investors, even as it has been hampered by
slowing growth and labour strife.
Carlyle, together with the private equity arm of insurer Old
Mutual, will acquire the company for an undisclosed sum,
Ethos said in a statement. The deal is still subject to approval
from South African competition regulators
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Carlyle and Old Mutual had
agreed to buy the retailer, citing a source familiar with the
matter. The company is worth about 1.75 billion rand ($160
million), including debt, the source said.
Ethos took Tiger Automotive private in a 2008 buyout worth
around 1 billion rand. Tiger Automotive has more than 100
stores, with the bulk of those operating under the Tiger Wheel &
Tyre brand.
It sells and fits replacement tyres across South Africa and
also has a presence in Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique.
On Monday, Nigeria's Diamond Bank said Carlyle
had invested $147 million in it. Carlyle has already invested in
Tanzania-based supply chain manager Export Trading Group and
Mozambique-based transport firm J&J Africa.
Following the close of the deal, Carlyle, Old Mutual and
Tiger Automotive's senior management will own 100 percent of the
company, Ethos said, without giving a more detailed breakdown.
(1 US dollar = 10.9950 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley and Pravin
Char)