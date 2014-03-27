DEALTALK-Tiger Global leads Wall St pack turning to Silicon Valley

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Sarah McBride and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
SAN FRANCISCO/BOSTON, March 27 As increasing
numbers of technology companies defer initial public offerings,
one influential Wall Street investor has stepped up to the plate
in Silicon Valley.
Tiger Global Management, part private equity manager and
part hedge fund manager, has emerged as among the most prominent
of a growing club of Wall Street financiers now eyeing
technology start-ups. They include hedge funds such as Coatue
Management and Valiant Capital Management; private equity groups
such as Rizvi Traverse Management and TPG; and mutual fund
giants BlackRock, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price.
Their traditional focus on larger companies in late stages
of financing has partially given way to a search for young
companies that have proven their chops and attracted investments
from leading venture firms, but have not yet held richly priced
initial public offerings.
Despite strong public markets that have brought outsized
valuations for recent IPOs such as message service Twitter
, and security company FireEye, many companies
are delaying going public and seeking private funding instead.
And the bankrolling these days is coming as much from hedge
funds and other Wall Street asset managers as from Silicon
Valley money.
Tiger Global, a so-called "Tiger Cub" because of its ties to
investor Julian Robertson and his once-highflying hedge fund
Tiger Management, has quietly taken one of the largest positions
of the newcomers, technology investors say.
"They're filling an important need in the ecostystem to
provide capital for companies that are not going public right
now," said Peter Levine, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, a
venture-capital firm that co-invests with Tiger.
Nontraditional late-stage investors, including Altimeter
Capital, Coatue Management, Fidelity Investments, Maverick
Capital, T. Rowe Price, Tiger Global, and Valiant Capital,
invested $2.5 billion in 39 deals last year, up 26 percent from
2012, according to consultants CB Insights.
ROBERTSON PROTEGE
Founded in 2000 with $25 million by Chase Coleman, a protégé
of Robertson's, Tiger has earned the respect of Silicon Valley
denizens, in part through its highly profitable investment in
Facebook.
At the time of that company's 2012 IPO, Tiger Global owned
some 54 million shares. The firm made about $1 billion on its
Facebook stock, according to a person familiar with the matter.
While the firm has long been active in venture-backed
companies, particularly internationally, it has recently stepped
up the pace in Silicon Valley. It started investing in U.S.
venture-backed companies in 2008, soon funding big names such as
Facebook, data-analysis company Palantir, professional network
LinkedIn and gaming company Zynga
Tiger Global's Silicon Valley deals tend to come from its
venture-growth funds, which have total capital commitments of $7
billion, or about half the group's total. It is targeting an
April 1 close and commitments of $1-$1.5 billion for the latest
fund in the group, which is in line with the size of the
previous fund, according to documents provided to Reuters.
Tiger also manages technology-focused hedge funds and
long-only funds, meaning the funds don't place short bets. That
public-equity business also has about $7 billion in committed
capital.
People familiar with the matter say that Lee Fixel, who
co-runs Tiger's venture-growth business with Scott Shleifer, has
been particularly active in the firm's venture-backed deals.
Fixel sits on the board of Dave Goldberg's online survey
business SurveyMonkey, which Tiger first backed early last year
in a $444 million equity investment that valued the company at
$1.35 billion.
Just this year, Tiger has led investments in data business
Actifio; ticketing service Eventbrite; and business-lender
OnDeck, as well as participating in an investment in credit
marketplace Credit Karma. Last year, it led investments in
eyeglasses company Warby Parker; jobs site Glassdoor; online
real-estate company Redfin; neighborhood social-network
Nextdoor; blogging tool WordPress's parent, Automattic; and an
earlier investment in Eventbrite.
Coleman, 38, plays an active role on the growth-equity side
of Tiger's business but like Fixel prefers to stay under the
radar, a fund investor with Tiger told Reuters. He joined
Robertson's Tiger Management after graduating from Williams
College.
MODEL'S MORPHING
Traditionally, startups accept venture funding for the first
few years of their lives, then sell to a bigger company or seek
a listing on the stock exchange. If they need later-stage
funding, they turn to a growth-equity firm rooted in venture
capital, such as Institutional Venture Partners, Meritech, or
Technology Crossover Ventures.
Now, those firms sometimes find themselves going up against
the newer entrants, in particular Tiger, as they seek to provide
new funding rounds for start-up companies.
Tiger's betting spree comes at a time when many
public-market investors believe much of a company's traditional
"pop," or stock-price appreciation in the days and months after
its IPO is less pronounced than in past years. That's because
greater valuations are reached on private markets than in the
past.
At least 30 privately-owned U.S. venture-backed companies
hold valuations of $1 billion or more, according to valuations
data tracked by Reuters.
Several are Tiger-backed plays, such as SurveyMonkey,
Evernote, Actifio and payments-company Square, whose investors
also include Rizvi Traverse. Others are backed by different
non-traditional venture investors, such as cloud-storage company
Dropbox, whose investors include BlackRock and T. Rowe Price.
If firms like Tiger waited until the companies went public
to invest, they would be losing out on a large portion of the
gains, entrepreneurs say.
And there's benefit to the young firms, too.
Actifio chief executive Ash Ashutosh expects Tiger can draw
on its experience with other growth companies to help steer his
company successfully through an IPO, when that day comes.
"He's a technologist, he was an analyst, he understands tech
very well," Ashutosh said about Coleman. "He's a very passionate
person who invests in companies he truly loves."
Veteran investors recall a similar time in the late 1990s
when investments usually reserved for venture-capital firms
attracted heavy interest from other investors. For example,
Fidelity said in early 2000 it had invested $300 million over
five years in emerging companies in software, networking and
telecommunications.
Ironically, Julian Robertson shuttered his Tiger Management
funds in March 2000, partly because they were underperforming
after investing in "old-economy" stocks rather than Internet
highflyers. Just as he was closing, the Internet bubble's
collapse was beginning.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride.; Svea Herbst contributed
reporting; Editing by Martin Howell)