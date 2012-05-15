CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes stake in W. R. Grace & Co

May 15 Tiger Global Management: * Tiger global management dissolves share stake in Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd * Tiger global management dissolves share stake in Everest Re Group Ltd * Tiger global management dissolves share stake in Heckmann Corp * Tiger global management dissolves share stake in Harry Winston Diamond Corp * Tiger global management takes a 525,000 share stake in W R Grace & Co. * Tiger global management takes a 2.3 million share stake in KIT digital Inc * Tiger global management UPS share stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd by 53.9 percent to 500,000 shares - SEC filing * Tiger global management takes a 665,000 share stake in Crown Castle International Corp * Tiger global management takes a 3.6 million share stake in R.R Donnelley & Sons Co. * Tiger global management takes a 24.0 million share stake in Frontier Communications Corp * Tiger global management cuts share stake in Viacom Inc new by 70.5 percent to 1.5 million class b shares * Tiger global management cuts share stake in Liberty Global Inc by 15.1 percent to 8.1 million series A shares