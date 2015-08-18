版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Intrexon Corp, Ziopharm (Aug 14)

(Corrects Aug. 14 story to say Tiger Global's share stake in Zillow is unchanged, not dissolved)

Aug 18 Tiger Global Management: * Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Intrexon Corp - SEC filing * Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc * Tiger Global Management's share stake in Zillow Group Inc remains unchanged * Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2015 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2015 ** Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1Nv0Snk ** Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1ICUtYq

