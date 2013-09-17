CORRECTED-Tight oil potential outside N.America is huge - study

(Corrects last name of IHS research director in ninth paragraph
to Roelofsen, not Roelofson, as first sent)
By Andrew Callus
LONDON, Sept 17 Commercially recoverable
reserves of tight oil in the rest of the world could be double
or more those of North America and the geology of the 23 best
opportunities is better in some cases, according to a new study.
The study by the analytics firm IHS nevertheless warned that
development is likely to be slower than has been witnessed in
the United States, held back by above-ground reasons including
government policy and regulation, lack of access to specialised
kit and skilled labour, and land-access constraints.
Other studies making similar forecasts have also highlighted
such barriers and the potential for higher costs.
According to the Financial Times, the IHS study puts the
cost of the average well outside North America at $8 million
compared with $5.6 million inside North America, ranging from
$6.5 million in Australia to more than $13 million in parts of
the Arabian Peninsula.
The study, outlined in a news release by IHS, maps the
potential for "tight" or unconventional oil without the benefit
of well data and so has estimated only what are known as
"technically recoverable" reserves outside North America.
Tight or unconventional oil requires the same hydraulic
fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques as shale gas. Like
shale gas, it has become a boom U.S. industry, transforming the
economy through cheaper energy and reduced reliance on imports,
leading other countries to look at developing similar reserves.
The study found that more than half the global technically
recoverable reserves outside North America were concentrated in
just 23 of 148 potential development areas it analysed. It put
the total at 300 billion barrels, with 175 billion in the top 23
areas - known as "plays" in the oil and gas industry.
Commercially recoverable resources in North America have
been estimated at 43 billion barrels.
Jan Roelofsen, IHS research director and adviser for
unconventionals, called the potential "very, very large".
"The final measure of technical or commercially recoverable
resources cannot be truly known until the actual well data is
available," he said.
"But this study's unique, data-based assessment shows that
the potential of just the highest-ranking plays is likely double
the size of North America's resources, and that is a
conservative estimate."
IHS said each play was analysed on key geological and
geochemical characteristics.
"...The range of geological characteristics and risks of the
23 highest-ranking global tight oil plays compare favourably, or
even better in some cases, than those of leading North American
plays," said Steve Trammel, also an IHS research director and
adviser and the project leader for the study.
The 23 highest-ranking tight oil plays identified by the
study include well-documented areas such as the Vaca Muerta
formation in Argentina, the Silurian "hot" shales in North
Africa and the Bazhenov Shale in west Siberia.
However, the list also includes lesser-known geological
plays in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Dale Hudson)