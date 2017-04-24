MOVES-Tikehau Capital names Peter Cirenza as London head

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Alternative asset management and investment firm Tikehau Capital Partners SAS appointed Peter Cirenza as head of its London operations.
Cirenza, who has been in the advisory board of the company since 2005, has more than 30 years of financial industry experience including 20 years at Goldman Sachs.
Cirenza, whose appointment will be effective on Monday, will run the London operations alongside Chairman Lord Peter Levene. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: