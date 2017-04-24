版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 18:30 BJT

MOVES-Tikehau Capital names Peter Cirenza as London head

April 24 Alternative asset management and investment firm Tikehau Capital Partners SAS appointed Peter Cirenza as head of its London operations.

Cirenza, who has been in the advisory board of the company since 2005, has more than 30 years of financial industry experience including 20 years at Goldman Sachs.

Cirenza, whose appointment will be effective on Monday, will run the London operations alongside Chairman Lord Peter Levene. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐