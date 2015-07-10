CORRECTED-BRIEF-Till Capital names Taussig Capital as adviser on proposed financing plans

(Corrects headline to say Taussig Capital to serve as adviser
on Till Capital's proposed financing plans; Taussig Capital has
not entered into any financing plans)
July 10 Till Capital Ltd :
* Taussig capital Ltd. engagement agreement
* Proposed financing will be priced at the current book value
of the company's restricted voting shares
* Entered into a non-exclusive engagement agreement between the
company and Taussig Capital Ltd (TCL)
* TCL will serve as non-exclusive "advisor" to co in connection
with proposed financing of $50 million and upto $150 million in
equity capital
* Says the agreement does not require shareholder approval
* TCL earn cash success fee of 6% of all capital invested in
the company by any investor it introduces prior to the year-end
2017
