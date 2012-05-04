UPDATE 1-Tilly's $124 mln IPO exceeds expectations

* Sells 8 million shares for $15.50 each
* Proceeds used to pay shareholders of World of Jeans & Tops
By Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, May 3 Fashion retailer Tilly's Inc
raised $124 million during its initial public offering
on Thursday, pricing it above its expected range, according to
an underwriter, highlighting the sector's appeal for many
investors.
The Irvine, California-based company had planned to price
shares between $11.50 and $13.50. It ended up selling shares at
$15.50.
Tilly's will sell 7.6 million shares, while existing
stockholders will sell 400,000 shares. Proceeds will be used to
pay current shareholders of World of Jeans & Tops through which
Tilly's sells its merchandise.
Net sales in 2011 increased 20 percent to $400.6 million.
Net income jumped 41 percent to $34.3 million. Comparable store
sales rose 10.7 percent in 2011, after a 6.7 percent increase in
the prior year.
Tilly's operates 140 stores in 14 states across the United
States. The company sells West Coast-inspired apparel, footwear
and accessories including brands like Billabong International
Ltd, Quiksilver Inc and Roxy.
While Tilly's has done well, some companies in the so-called
surf and skate sector have lost traction as teens have
gravitated towards other chains targeting the youth market like
Urban Outfitters, Hollister and Aeropostale Inc
.
"Teenage retail tends to be a fickle space," said retail
analyst Lori Wachs, founder of Philadelphia-based Cross Ledge
Investments.
Anaheim, California-based retailer Pacific Sunwear of
California Inc said in December 2011 that it would
close 200 underperforming stores over the next 14 months. It
also received a $60 million loan from private equity firm Golden
Gate Capital, which was used in part to fund lease buyout
payments on these stores.
Everett, Washington-based Zumiez Inc, meanwhile,
has performed well, reporting a 10.1 percent increase in
same-store sales in April, which handily beat analyst
expectations. Shares of Zumiez have improved 30 percent since
the beginning of the year.
Tilly's will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol TLYS. IPO underwriters include Goldman Sachs, Bank of
America and Piper Jaffray.