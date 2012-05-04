UPDATE 1-Teen retailer Tilly's shares surge in market debut

May 4 Tilly's Inc's shares opened 23
percent above their IPO price in their market debut, as
investors looked to grab a piece of the fast growing specialty
retailer in an otherwise weak IPO market.
On Thursday, Tilly's priced its IPO of 8 million shares at
$15.50, raising $124 million, above its expected range of $11.50
to $13.50 per share.
The Irvine, California-based company sold 7.6 million
shares, while stockholders sold 400,000 shares.
Proceeds from the offering are being used to pay current
shareholders of World of Jeans & Tops through which Tilly's
sells its merchandise.
Net sales in 2011 increased 20 percent to $400.6 million.
Net income jumped 41 percent to $34.3 million. Comparable store
sales rose 10.7 percent in 2011, after a 6.7 percent increase in
the prior year.
Tilly's operates 140 stores in 14 states across the United
States. The company sells West Coast-inspired apparel, footwear
and accessories including brands like Billabong International
Ltd, Quiksilver Inc and Roxy.
Shares of the company were trading up 20 percent at $18.60
in early trade on Friday. Tilly's was among the most traded
stocks on the New York Stock Exchange.