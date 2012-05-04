UPDATE 3-Teen retailer Tilly's shares surge in market debut

* Shares priced above indicated range
* Commands strong brand loyalty-analyst
* Shares up as much as 25 pct
By Tanya Agrawal and Ranjita Ganesan
May 4 Tilly's Inc's shares opened 23
percent above the IPO price in their market debut, as investors
seemed keen to grab a piece of the fast-growing specialty
retailer in an otherwise weak IPO market.
Tilly's had priced its IPO of 8 million shares at $15.50,
above its expected range of $11.50 to $13.50 per share, raising
$124 million.
The stock's strong debut mirrors those of other consumer
companies like luxury brand Michael Kors Holdings Ltd,
whose stock has more than doubled in value since it got listed
in December, and women's specialty retailer Francesca's Holdings
Corp.
Irvine, California-based Tilly's is named after co-founder
Tilly Levine, who opened the first store in 1982 with current
chairman Hezy Shaked.
With the motto "If it's not here ... it's not happening,"
Tilly's aims to be the go-to destination for trendy clothing and
equipment for skating, snowboarding and other action sports.
It offers products from Billabong International Ltd
, Quiksilver Inc, Volcom, Hurley, FOX and
Infamous and others, targeting teenagers and young adults.
Continuing growth, healthy sales and trendy assortments make
the company less vulnerable to competition, setting it off as a
good buy, analysts said.
"They have a strong brand following. Tilly's doesn't need to
take away market share from other competitors like Aeropostale
, American Eagle Outfitters and Urban Outfitters
," IPOfinancial.com President David Menlow told Reuters.
Tilly's sales increased 20 percent in 2011 to $400.6
million. Net income jumped 41 percent to $34.3 million.
Comparable store sales rose 10.7 percent in 2011, after a
6.7 percent increase in the prior year.
Zumiez, another surf and skatewear retailer, too
has performed well. The company's earnings have exceeded
expectations for two years and its shares have risen about 42
percent this year.
At the same time, the IPO market has been unforgiving of
market debuts of companies like private equity firm Carlyle
and Everbank Financial, which made quiet entries
into the public markets.
"Investors see higher growth prospects for technology or
consumer companies because most of these companies do not use
their IPOs as an exit strategy for their investors, like
financial companies seem to be doing," said Josef Schuster,
founder of Chicago-based financial services firm IPOX Schuster
LLC.
Tilly's sold 7.6 million shares in its IPO, while
stockholders sold 400,000 shares.
Tilly's runs 140 stores in 14 states, each roughly 7,800
square feet in size, and an e-commerce website, tillys.com.
The company plans to add atleast 21 more stores in the year
and also plans to grow e-commerce sales.
Brian Sozzi, chief equity analyst at NBG Productions, was
skeptical about the heavy investments that would go into opening
big-size stores but was in favor of opening smaller stores.
"The stores are always going to be important, because you do
need to sell the experience," he said.
Sozzi also noted that e-commerce is a viable prospect for
retailers. "You have to cultivate that experience and
then go online," the analyst said.
Tilly's shares closed at $16.81, up more than 8 percent from
their IPO price, and were among the most traded stocks on the
New York Stock Exchange on Friday.