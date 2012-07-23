Brazil court denies TIM request to reverse sales suspension

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape names Roy Dunbar to its board of directors
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors
BRASILIA, July 23 A Brazilian court denied mobile phone carrier TIM Participações' request to overturn a decision by the telecommunications watchdog that suspended sales of new plans by the firm in 19 states, according to a court filing on Monday.
Last week, Anatel, as the regulator is known, ordered TIM, along with two other leading carriers, to stop selling new mobile plans in some states in response to rising consumer complaints about dropped calls and spotty coverage.
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025