CORRECTED-Tim Hortons reports strong Q3 same-store sales growth so far

(Corrects headline and story text to show same-store sales growth is for third quarter to date, not third quarter ended Aug. 31)

TORONTO, Sept 15 Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc on Monday reported strong same-store sales growth in both the United States and Canada for the third quarter to date.

For the nine weeks ended Aug. 31, the company, which is being acquired by U.S. fast-food chain Burger King Worldwide , said sales at its Canadian stores that have been open for at least 13 months rose 3.6 percent. On the same basis, sales at U.S. stores increased 7 percent. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)