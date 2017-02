SAO PAULO Nov 1 TIM Participacoes (TIMP3.SA), Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, is on track to meet its goal for operating profit this year, the company's chief executive said on a Tuesday conference call.

TIM's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, is on track to exceed 4.5 billion reais ($2.6 billion), said Chief Executive Luca Luciani. ($1 = 1.75 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)