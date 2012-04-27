UPDATE 1-TIM Brasil Q1 profit jumps, beating forecasts

* Brazil's fastest-growing carrier sees profit surge

* Net income beats forecast; EBITDA in line

SAO PAULO, April 26 TIM Participacoes , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, posted a 30 percent rise in first-quarter profit, as its growing share of the country's booming mobile market delivered solid revenue growth.

The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia said in a Thursday securities filing that its first-quarter net income rose to 276.4 million reais ($146.3 million), beating a forecast of 263.2 million reais in a Reuters survey.

The fastest-growing mobile carrier in Brazil, TIM expanded its user base 27 percent from a year earlier, tapping into Brazilians' growing budget for cell phones and mobile internet thanks to rising wages and record low unemployment.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 13 percent to 1.129 billion reais, in line with a forecast of 1.15 billion reais. EBITDA equaled 26.2 percent of total revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, slipping from 27.5 percent a year earlier.

The tighter profit margin reflects the rising cost of growing market share in Brazil's hotly contested wireless market, where TIM and rivals have stepped up promotions to draw users.

TIM has offered subsidized smartphone sales to convince customers to sign up for pricier data plans, adding lower-margin handset sales to its top line. Without the handset business, TIM said its EBITDA margin would have been stable from a year earlier.

The galloping growth of TIM's user base, particularly for less expensive pre-paid services, dragged on other measures of profitability as well. The carrier's average revenue per user, an industry metric of profitability known as ARPU, slipped 8 percent from a year earlier.

On a pro-forma basis, including the year-earlier results of broadband company AES Atimus, which TIM acquired in July, the company's consolidated net income rose 19 percent from the first quarter of 2011.