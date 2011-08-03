Brazil telecom TIM's Q2 net profit rises

* TIM Q2 net earnings 350 mln reais, up 178 pct yr/yr

* EBITDA up 13 pct against Q2 2010

SAO PAULO Aug 2 TIM Participacoes, Brazil's third-largest wireless phone company, said on Tuesday that second-quarter net earnings rose 178 percent from a year ago as the company's client based expanded.

Sao Paulo-based TIM Brasil TCSL3.SATCSL4.SA earned 350 million reais ($223 million) in the quarter, up from 126 million reais a year earlier.

TIM, which is controlled by Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), was expected to report a profit of 298 million reais in the April-June period, according to a Reuters survey of six analysts.

Analysts have lauded the wireless carrier as the fastest growing competitor in a fiercely contested, Brazilian market. TIM pulled within a hair of No. 2 wireless carrier Claro in June, when both had 25.55 percent market share, separated by less than 10,000 users.

The company said last quarter's performance was in large part due to a 25 percent growth in its client base to 55.5 million lines.

TIM Brasil's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose nearly 13 percent from a year earlier to 1.14 billion reais.

Net revenue rose nearly 20 percent in the second quarter from the same period of 2010, reaching 4.25 billion reais. Operating expenses were up 22 percent at 3.11 billion reais from the year ago quarter. ($1=1.57 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Reese Ewing; editing by Carol Bishopric)