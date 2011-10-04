UPDATE 1-TIM Brasil sets price for $926 mln new share sale

* Phone company prices 200 mln shares at 8.60 reais each
* TIM shares closed down on Tuesday 3.6 pct at 8.68 reais
SAO PAULO Oct 4 TIM Participacoes, (TIMP3.SA)
Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, priced 1.72
billion reais ($926 million) of new shares on Tuesday, the
company said in a late security filing.
The company, known as TIM Brasil and run by Telecom Italia
(TLIT.MI), fixed a price of 8.60 reais per share for
200,258,368 new shares, compared with the stock's Tuesday close
of 8.68 reais per share, down 3.6 percent on the day.
Shares of TIM Brasil sank last month on rumors of the share
sale, but rallied after parent company Telecom Italia agreed to
buy two-thirds of the offering. [ID:nS1E78E0HI]
The offering comes after a string of canceled and suspended
share sales in Brazil, as capital markets have been roiled by
fears of a sovereign default in Europe. [ID:nN1E76L0PB]
The new capital will replenish TIM's coffers after its
purchase of broadband company AES Atimus for 1.6 billion reais
in July. The acquisition adds fiber optic infrastructure as TIM
builds bandwidth ahead of Brazil's 2014 soccer World Cup and
2016 Olympic Games.
($1 = 1.86 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)