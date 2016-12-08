版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 00:02 BJT

TIM Brasil to double 4G coverage by end-2017, CEO says

SAO PAULO Dec 8 TIM Participações SA , Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, means to double its 4G coverage to 2,000 cities in the country by the end of 2017, Chief Executive Officer Stefano De Angelis said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

