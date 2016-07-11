TIM Brasil lays off 1,700 workers in call center cuts -union

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA has laid off 1,700 call center employees, union representatives said on Monday, highlighting efforts to cut costs in the worst recession in decades.
The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA did not comment on the number of layoffs, but said the reorganization of its call center operation was part of efforts to achieve cost savings of 1 billion reais ($303 million) through 2017.
In both Curitiba and Recife, where the layoffs took place, the company and the unions said they negotiated extended benefits to the dismissed workers, including health coverage through the end of 2016.
($1 = 3.30 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Grant McCool)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei