Brazil's TIM sticking to investment plan despite currency drop

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Brazilian telecom company TIM Participações SA will stick to its investment plan, denominated in reais, despite a more than 30 percent drop in Brazil's currency this year, Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu told analysts on Monday.
TIM has worked to renegotiate better terms on imported equipment, but the company will trim the extent of investments before it exceeds its target of roughly 14 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in capital spending from 2015 to 2017, Abreu said.
($1 = 3.86 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.