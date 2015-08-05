Brazil telecom TIM announces three-year cost cutting plan

SAO PAULO Aug 5 TIM Participações SA , Brazil's second-biggest wireless carrier, aims to reduce operating expenses by at least 1 billion reais ($290 million) over the next three years, Chief Financial Officer Guglielmo Noya said on a Wednesday earnings call.

Noya said the cost-cutting plan and growing data revenue should help to expand profit margins. On Tuesday, TIM reported a drop in profit, excluding a one-time sale of cell towers, due to weak sales and rising payroll costs.

($1 = 3.46 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno; Editing by Christian Plumb)