TIM Brasil sees cost cuts saving $518 mln through 2018

SAO PAULO, July 26 TIM Participações SA,
Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, expect ongoing efforts to cut
costs to generate about 1.7 billion reais ($518 million) in
savings for the three-year period ending in 2018, Chief
Executive Officer Stefano de Angelis said on Tuesday.
In a conference call to discuss second-quarter results, de
Angelis said that such efforts, which include staff reductions,
will help TIM weather "turbulent" economic times in
Brazil. TIM, which is controlled by Telecom Italia SpA
, missed quarterly estimates on Monday.
($1 = 3.2834 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)