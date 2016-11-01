UPDATE 1-TIM Brasil seeks faster post-paid migration to revive margins

(Recasts to add details throughout)
SAO PAULO Nov 1 TIM Participacoes SA
Chief Executive Officer Stefano De Angelis vowed to accelerate
the migration of pre-paid clients into post-paid while keeping
sales expenses in check, one of his initiatives to revive
profits at Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier.
In a conference call to discuss third-quarter results on
Tuesday, De Angelis promised to streamline operations to contain
cost pressure. One key step to accelerate migration is creating
incentives for clients to spend more by offering more,
higher-priced services.
His remarks underscore management optimism with recent gains
in TIM's average revenue per user, a metric known as ARPU that
rose between July and September for the third straight quarter.
The base of post-paid customers reached a nine-year high of 22.5
percent last quarter without yet provoking a rise in sales,
general and administrative expenses.
At the core of the strategy, which involves stricter capital
spending discipline too, is to put profitability ahead of market
share, he told investors in the call. Earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization - a key gauge of
profitability known as EBITDA - ended last quarter at 32 percent
of revenue, down from a margin of 38 percent in the same quarter
a year ago.
"The focus on profitability is related to the needs of the
industry as a whole," he said, noting that the strategy is
essential to maintain the ability of TIM and other carriers to
expand services and comply with government-mandated investments.
Shares in TIM rose as much as 7.2 percent in early morning
trade, the steepest intraday increase since July 2015.
The carrier known as TIM Brasil beat third-quarter profit
estimates despite 49 percent in net income from a year earlier.
Net income fell to 184 million reais, beating an average
consensus estimate of 102.83 million reais.
De Angelis mentioned plans to extend TIM's 4G network to
1,000 Brazilian cities this year, 24 percent more than last
year. At the same time, 3G coverage will reach 2,800 cities
under the company's expansion plan, reaching an additional 20
million people in three states.
TIM Brasil plans to cut 1.7 billion reais worth of costs and
expenses through 2018, De Angelis said. In the first phase of
the cost-cutting program, TIM Brasil focused on renegotiating
supplier contracts and a second phase will involve streamlining
commercial processes, he said.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair
Bell)