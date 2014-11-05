版本:
Brazil's TIM considering strategic options -CEO

SAO PAULO Nov 5 TIM Participações SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, is considering strategic options beyond its three-year growth plan, Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu told analysts on Wednesday.

"Our principal focus is executing the three-year plan, but that doesn't mean we are not looking out for strategic opportunities," said Abreu, who has run the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia since early 2013. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno Editing by W Simon)
