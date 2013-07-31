TIM Brasil beats second-quarter profit forecasts

SAO PAULO, July 31 TIM Participaçoes SA
, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company,
posted a 12 percent rise in second-quarter net income from a
year earlier to 386 million reais ($170 million), according to a
late Monday securities filing.
Profit at the Brazilian affiliate of Telecom Italia
beat an average estimate of 337 million reais in a
Reuters survey of five analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
2 percent to 1.232 billion reais, just below an average forecast
of 1.246 billion reais.