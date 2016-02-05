版本:
Brazil's Tim sees data surpassing voice revenues -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 5 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, expects data transfer revenues to surpass voice revenues in 2016, the company's Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Abreu said on Friday.

He also said that TIM's revenues should climb to double digits in 2016. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

