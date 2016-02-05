Brazil's Tim sees data surpassing voice revenues -CEO

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 5 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, expects data transfer revenues to surpass voice revenues in 2016, the company's Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Abreu said on Friday.
He also said that TIM's revenues should climb to double digits in 2016. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.