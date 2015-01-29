版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 19:28 BJT

Time Warner Cable quarterly revenue rises 3.8 pct

Jan 29 Time Warner Cable Inc, the second-largest U.S. cable TV operator, reported a 3.8 percent rise in revenue as it lost fewer residential video customers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $554 million, or $1.95 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $540 million, or $1.89 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.79 billion from $5.58 billion.

Time Warner Cable lost 38,000 residential video customers in the quarter, less than the 103,000 that market research firm StreetAccount had estimated.

The company lost 85,000 residential video subscribers a year earlier. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐