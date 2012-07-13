版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 14日 星期六 04:18 BJT

Tim Brasil faces penalties after surge in complaints-source

BRASILIA, July 13 Brazil telecommunications regulator Anatel is considering imposing penalties on wireless phone company TIM Participações as early as next week, said a source with direct knowledge of the situation, following a surge in customer complaints over service quality in recent months.

The source, an Anatel official who declined to be quoted because of the sensitivity of the issue, said a decision to fine or even suspend sales of new plans at TIM Brasil, as the company is known, may come after a technical evaluation.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐