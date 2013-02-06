版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 17:10 BJT

TIM Brazil sees mobile phone client base rising 28 pct this year

SAO PAULO Feb 6 Brazil's Tim Participações SA expects to have 90 million mobile phone lines active at the end of this year, up 28 percent from 2012, according to information filed with Brazilian securities regulator on Wednesday.

TIM Brasil, as the Brazil-based mobile telephony unit of Telecom Italia SpA is known, ended last year with 70.2 million lines in operation, the company said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐