TIM Brazil sees mobile phone client base rising 28 pct this year

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Feb 6 Brazil's Tim Participações SA expects to have 90 million mobile phone lines active at the end of this year, up 28 percent from 2012, according to information filed with Brazilian securities regulator on Wednesday.
TIM Brasil, as the Brazil-based mobile telephony unit of Telecom Italia SpA is known, ended last year with 70.2 million lines in operation, the company said.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing