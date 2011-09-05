TIM Brasil says Telecom Italia not selling stake

* Company denies report its parent plans to sell stake
* Report comes as European firms seen raising cash
SAO PAULO, Sept 5 TIM Participacoes, Brazil's
second-largest wireless phone company, said on Tuesday its
controlling shareholder Telecom Italia has no plans to sell
part of its stake in the Brazilian company.
The statement from Sao Paulo-based TIM Participacoes
(TIMP3.SA) came in a securities filing responding to a report
by newspaper Valor Economico that Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) was
preparing to sell some of its 67 percent stake in the local
company, called TIM Brasil, while retaining control.
TIM Brasil said it had contacted the controlling company
and been told that "Telecom Italia does not plan to sell any
part of its direct or indirect participation in TIM Brasil and
is not even working on a proposal of that kind."
Speculation has mounted recently that some European
companies could sell part of their stakes in Brazilian firms to
raise cash for difficult times.
Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo BES.LS, for example,
announced in April that it would sell a 4.1 percent voting
stake in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco (BBDC3.SA)(BBDC4.SA)
for around 2 billion reais ($1.2 billion). [ID:nLDE73R26V]
Shares of TIM Brasil were among the biggest decliners on
the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP, losing 4.8 percent
while the broader index fell 2.6 percent, tracking global
bourses lower on growing concerns about the euro zone's debt
woes.
($1 = 1.65 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)