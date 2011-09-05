UPDATE 1-TIM Brasil sinks on share sale speculation

* Shares down as much as 6.7 percent after Valor report

* Company denies report its parent plans to sell stake

* Report comes as European firms seen raising cash (Recasts with share performance)

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Shares of TIM Participacoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, sank on Tuesday after a domestic newspaper reported that controlling shareholder Telecom Italia could sell part of its stake.

Newspaper Valor Economico, without citing a source, said that Telecom Italia ( TLIT.MI ) was preparing to sell some of its 67 percent stake in the local company, called TIM Brasil, while retaining control. The companies denied the report.

In a regulatory filing, Sao Paulo-based TIM Participacoes ( TIMP3.SA ) said it had contacted the controlling company and been told that "Telecom Italia does not plan to sell any part of its direct or indirect participation in TIM Brasil and is not even working on a proposal of that kind."

The stock posted on Monday its steepest drop in a month, shedding as much as 6.7 percent before paring losses.

The shares, which have declined for three straight sessions, are up about 42 percent this year, compared with a 20 percent drop in the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP.

Speculation has mounted recently that some European companies could sell part of their stakes in Brazilian firms to raise cash for difficult times.

Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo BES.LS, for example, announced in April that it would sell a 4.1 percent voting stake in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco ( BBDC3.SA )( BBDC4.SA ) for around 2 billion reais ($1.2 billion). [ID:nLDE73R26V]

TIM Brasil stock pared losses to around 5 percent in midday trade at 8.98 reais per share, still among the biggest decliners on the Bovespa, which lost 2.5 percent, tracking global bourses lower on concerns about European debt woes.

($1 = 1.65 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Sofina Mirza-Reid)