UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia investor Fossati says TIM Brasil won't go cheap

* Telecom Italia at crossroads in Brazil after GVT bid fails
* Fossati welcomes Vivendi as likely Telecom Italia investor
* Says Tel. Italia should consider keeping Argentina stake
(Adds more comments, context, comments on Telecom Argentina)
By Stefano Rebaudo
MILAN, Sept 2 Telecom Italia investor
Marco Fossati said on Tuesday any offer for TIM Brasil
should value the Brazilian wireless company at around
11 times core earnings, or twice its current market value of 10
billion euros ($13 billion).
Takeover activity in Brazilian telecoms is heating up after
Grupo Oi unveiled plans last week to bid for TIM
Brasil and Telefonica started exclusive talks to buy
broadband operator GVT from France's Vivendi.
"If Brazilian operators want to reduce the number of players
to three from four, bagging enormous synergies, it would be
better if they presented an offer that values TIM Brasil at 11
times its EBITDA," Fossati told Reuters in a phone interview.
"Otherwise we will not take it into consideration," said
Fossati, the second-largest investor in Telecom Italia behind
Telefonica with a stake of just under 5 percent held through
holding Findim.
Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano, who is trying to get the
company's towering debts under control and fund network
improvements in Italy, has said he would consider selling TIM
Brasil if the price is high enough.
That prospect appeared to move closer last week when Telecom
Italia lost out to Telefonica in the bidding for GVT, denying
TIM Brasil and its Italian parent a new avenue of growth in
Brazil.
TIM Brasil, of which Telecom Italia owns around 67 percent,
has a market value of around 5.4 times forward core earnings,
according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
Brazil accounts for about one third of Telecom Italia's
revenues. In spite of a recent economic slowdown, the Latin
American country continues to be its main growth engine as Italy
struggles to emerge from a long recession.
Sources with knowledge of the deal have said the aim of Oi
is to bring in Mexico's America Movil and Telefonica
in a deal to split TIM's assets three ways.
FOSSATI WELCOMES VIVENDI
The Italian businessman welcomed the possible entry of
Vivendi as a shareholder in Telecom Italia and the exit of
Telefonica, which is now Telecom Italia's largest investor with
an indirect stake of 14.8 percent.
Fossati has repeatedly criticised Telefonica's presence in
Telecom Italia, saying the Spanish company had too much
influence over its strategy in Latin America, where the two are
rivals.
As part of its bid for GVT, Telefonica has offered Vivendi
an option to buy an 8.3 percent voting stake in Telecom Italia.
Sources close to the matter have said the French group, chaired
by Vincent Bollore, will probably accept the stake.
Telefonica's Chairman Cesar Alierta said on Monday it
planned to exit Telecom Italia once it has finalised the
acquisition of GVT, ending an unprofitable seven-year investment
and easing regulatory pressures in Brazil.
"Findim will welcome and support Bollore. We'll be a partner
for them. We share the DNA and vision of Bollore and Vivendi,"
Fossati said.
He said the Italian company should consider keeping its
stake in Telecom Argentina if an agreed sale to
Mexican billionaire David Martinez continues to be delayed.
"I have always opposed the deal which I think does not fully
price in the value of Telecom Argentina. If they continue to
delay the sale, I would say let's keep it," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7621 euro)
