TIM Brasil sees regulator easing sales ban in coming days

SAO PAULO, July 31 TIM Participações, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, expects a regulatory sales suspension to be eased in the coming days, an executive said on a Tuesday conference call to discuss second-quarter results.

Telecom regulator Anatel this month banned TIM from selling new plans in 19 states until it presents an investment plan to improve service quality, after rising customer complaints about dropped calls and spotty coverage.

