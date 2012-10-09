TIM Brasil shareholder files lawsuit against Telecom Italia

* Investor Nelson Tanure demands restitution for stock drop
* Says Telecom Italia appointed CEO under investigation
* TIM shares down 30 pct since CEO's exit, near 19-month low
SAO PAULO, Oct 9 A minority shareholder in TIM
Participaçoes, Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, has
filed a lawsuit against controlling shareholder Telecom Italia
, demanding restitution for 10 billion reais ($5
billion) in lost market value.
JVCO Participações, an investment vehicle for Brazilian
investor Nelson Tanure, said on Tuesday that it had filed the
lawsuit because Telecom Italia "has exercised its controlling
power abusively, causing losses to TIM and its shareholders."
The lawsuit, filed in Rio de Janeiro, demands no specific
amount in damages, JVCO said in a press statement.
Telecom Italia Chief Executive Franco Bernabe told reporters
at an event in Rio de Janeiro that the lawsuit was filed by a
single minority shareholder. "This isn't a lawsuit filed by
small investors in general," he said.
TIM press representatives had no immediate comment.
Regardless of how it is decided, the lawsuit threatens to
become another black eye in a rocky year for TIM, whose stock
has suffered amid unfavorable tax rulings, regulatory pressure
and the departure of Chief Executive Luca Luciani.
JVCO said Telecom Italia, which holds 67 percent of TIM
Brasil, was responsible for appointing Luciani as CEO while
knowing he was a target of an Italian investigation into
irregular SIM card activations.
Luciani's aggressive growth strategy helped TIM recover to
second place in a crowded Brazilian wireless market, but he left
the company in May as the Italian investigation mounted.
Since then TIM shares have lost 30 percent of their value,
including a 1.7 percent drop on Tuesday to 7.13 reais, near a
19-month low.
In July, regulators banned TIM from selling pre-pay and
contract plans in 19 of 26 Brazilian states after a surge in
customer complaints about dropped calls and spotty coverage. TIM
was able to resume sales 10 days later after presenting its plan
to invest in improved services.
The regulator later released a report examining whether TIM
had intentionally dropped calls by subscribers paying by the
call rather than by the minute -- allegations the company
denied, calling the report a flawed technical study.
TIM faced another setback in August when Telecom Italia said
the company was challenging a bill for back taxes of 1.27
billion reais.
JVCO also rattled TIM shares last week, accusing the company
of irresponsible accounting and alleging that it had made
"negligible" provisions for more than 6.6 billion reais in
potential tax debts and other liabilities.
TIM called the charges baseless, saying its risk management
policy met all applicable accounting standards and had been
approved by independent auditors.