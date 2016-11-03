Time Inc posts near 3 pct fall in quarterly revenue

Nov 3 Time Inc, publisher of People, Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines, posted a near 3 percent fall in quarterly revenue as income from print advertising offset gains in its digital business.

The company's net loss narrowed to $112 million, or $1.13 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $913 million, or $8.30 per share, a year earlier.

Time Inc's revenue fell to $750 million from $773 million.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)