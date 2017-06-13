UPDATE 1-Time Inc to cut 300 positions, or 4 percent of workforce -memo

(Adds details)
NEW YORK, June 13 Time Inc said on
Tuesday it is eliminating 300 positions, or 4 percent of its
workforce, through layoffs and buyouts, according to an internal
memo reviewed by Reuters.
The cuts were being made as the New York-based media
company, which publishes dozens of magazines including Time,
Sports Illustrated and Fortune, is looking to cut costs and
reinvest in growth areas, according to the memo from Time Inc
Chief Executive Officer Rich Battista to employees.
Time Inc, like its peers in the publishing industry, has
been struggling as print circulations shrink and advertisers
shift to digital platforms.
Time Inc replaced its chief executive officer and evaluated
a sale earlier this year after activist hedge fund Jana Partners
LLC unveiled a stake in the company.
Meredith Corp made a preliminary offer to buy Time
Inc in April, but the bid fell short of price expectations and
ultimately the deal failed.
In May, Jana disclosed it had sold its stake in Time Inc.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)