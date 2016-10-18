UPDATE 1-Time Inc names Sue D'Emic as CFO in latest management shuffle

(Adds details, background)
Oct 18 Time Inc, the publisher of
Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazines, said Chief
Financial Officer Jeff Bairstow will leave the company after a
three-year stint and would be succeeded by Senior Vice-President
Sue D'Emic.
Bairstow, 57, will remain in the role till Nov. 7 and will
stay on in an advisory role till March next year, the company
said on Tuesday.
Time had appointed Rich Battista as its chief executive last
month, succeeding Joe Ripp.
The latest management shuffle comes nearly two months after
activist investor Jana Partners revealed a 5 percent stake in
the company.
Time, like many publishers has been hit by a fall in print
ad sales as advertisers spend more on other media.
The company's print ad revenue which accounts for 70 percent
of ad sales, fell 12.8 percent to $299 million in the last
quarter, from a year earlier.
Up to Monday's close, shares of Time had fallen 15.4 percent
this year.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)