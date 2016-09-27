Time Out to run food and drink markets in London and Porto

LONDON, Sept 27 Time Out, best known
for its listings magazines, said on Tuesday it was close to
setting up its own food and drink markets in London and Porto,
after the British firm's first such venture attracted more than
a million visitors in Lisbon.
Chief Executive Julio Bruno said revenue at Time Out Market
Lisbon had more than doubled in the six months to the end of
June, as 1.3 million visitors ate and drank at the collection of
24 hand-picked restaurants and eight bars at the site it runs.
Time Out takes a percentage of the revenue generated by each
of the bars and restaurants in its hall, he said. The
restaurants also contributed to fitting out the first site in
Lisbon, but would not do so at the new sites.
Since listing in June, Time Out has sought to increase its
revenue from e-commerce such as a partnership with ticketing
site See Tickets and advertising on its website, as well as
developing branded food halls, to compensate for lower print
advertising income.
"We are in very advanced discussions in London and Porto in
Portugal, and we are also progressing very well with New York
and Miami to open the next Time Out markets," he said after the
group reported its first results since it raised 84 million
pounds ($109 million) on London's AIM market in June.
Bruno said the Time Out Market site in London would be
20,000-30,00 square feet and have about 500 seats.
Time Out, which was launched as a magazine in London in
1968, reported a 16 percent rise in revenue on a pro forma basis
to 16.6 million pounds for the six months to end-June.
Its adjusted core earnings loss on the same basis was
800,000 pounds less than previously, at 4.8 million pounds.
Time Out shares, which were sold at 150 pence in its IPO,
were trading down 0.4 percent at 139.75 pence.
($1 = 0.7723 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alexander Smith)