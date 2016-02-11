Time Inc quarterly revenue falls 2 pct

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 Magazine publisher Time Inc reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar and a fall in income from print advertisements.
The company, whose titles include Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazine, said total revenue fell to $877 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 from $895 million a year earlier.
Net income fell to $17 million, or 15 cents per share, from $145 million, or $1.32 per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
