May 5 Magazine publisher Time Inc reported a 1.47 percent rise in quarterly revenue, mainly helped by acquisitions in its digital business.

Net loss increased to $10 million, or 10 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $9 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $690 million from $680 million. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)