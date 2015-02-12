Time Inc's quarterly rev falls 7 pct

Feb 12 Time Inc, the publisher of
Sports Illustrated, Time and People, reported a 7.3 percent fall
in quarterly revenue, hurt by falling circulation and weak print
advertising.
The company's Total revenue fell to $895 million in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $966 million a year earlier.
Net income more than doubled to $145 million, or $1.32 per
share, from $66 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Time said it kick started a restructuring plan in fourth
quarter that resulted in a pre-tax charge of $28 million, aimed
at headcount reductions and other efforts.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)