版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四 19:08 BJT

Time Inc's quarterly rev falls 7 pct

Feb 12 Time Inc, the publisher of Sports Illustrated, Time and People, reported a 7.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by falling circulation and weak print advertising.

The company's Total revenue fell to $895 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $966 million a year earlier.

Net income more than doubled to $145 million, or $1.32 per share, from $66 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Time said it kick started a restructuring plan in fourth quarter that resulted in a pre-tax charge of $28 million, aimed at headcount reductions and other efforts. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐