AT&T's $85.4 bln deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up

March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from
the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion
acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless
carrier said on Wednesday.
The merger, which still requires approval from the U.S.
Department of Justice, is expected to close by the end of the
year, AT&T said.
During his election campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump
had said that he opposes the merger, and in January a transition
official told Reuters that Trump was still against the deal.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission does not expect
to review the deal, a spokesman for the agency said last month.
