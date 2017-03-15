UPDATE 1-AT&T's $85.4 bln deal for Time Warner wins EU thumbs-up

(Adds context, analyst quote)
By Anjali Athavaley
March 15 AT&T Inc has won approval from
the European Commission for its planned $85.4 billion
acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless
carrier said on Wednesday.
The merger was widely expected to be cleared in Europe but
still requires approval from the U.S. Department of Justice. The
deal is expected to close by the end of the year, AT&T said.
During his election campaign, U.S. President Donald Trump
had said that he opposed the merger, and in January, a
transition official told Reuters that Trump was still against
the deal.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission does not expect
to review the deal, a spokesman for the agency said last month.
The Justice Department, which is reviewing documents
submitted on the proposed merger, has to prove a proposed deal
harms competition in order to block it.
"I think what everybody is waiting for is (to see) whoever
will become head of the anti-trust division of the Department of
Justice," said Roger Entner, an analyst at Recon Analytics.
AT&T shares rose 0.3 percent to $42.21 in morning trading.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Nick Zieminski)