CORRECTED-AT&T planning organizational changes, including new role for CEO - Bloomberg

(Corrects headline to add source)

July 14 (Reuters) - Broadband provider AT&T Inc is planning a redefined role for Chief Executive Randall Stephenson amid major organizational changes following its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Stephenson will become executive chairman, overseeing a pair of chief executives who will independently manage the company's telecommunications and media businesses, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2ukPwC2

AT&T and Time Warner were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)