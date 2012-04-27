RLPC: Time Warner exit shows shift in IG lending

| NEW YORK, April 27
Lynch's absence on a $3.5 billion revolving credit for Time
Warner Cable shows that the old model of relationship
lending to America's biggest blue-chip companies is changing as
banks focus on profitability.
Leading U.S. banks are following European lenders in
re-evaluating the overall profitability of relationships and are
thinking twice before joining unfunded revolving credits as
lending decisions are based on the bottom line rather than past
relationships.
"Bank of America, Citi and JP Morgan are all becoming more
selective," a banker said. "With looming changes in bank
regulation stemming from Dodd Frank, Basel III and restrictions
on proprietary trading, all banks have to plan ahead."
Since late last year, European banks struggling with high
funding costs have carefully analyzed the future revenue streams
that ancillary business will bring from clients and have exited
or cut commitments on loans for U.S. companies including Toyota
Motor Credit, Colgate Palmolive and Western
Digital.
Time Warner's rapid $3.5 billion refinancing replaced a $4
billion, three-year revolver of November 2010 that was led by
lead arranger BAML but the bank was not included in the
11-member bookrunner group of the new loan.
A BAML spokesperson declined to comment.
Citigroup is now the lead left arranger on the deal with
bookrunners including Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Barclays, BNP
Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Mizuho, RBC, RBS, Sumitomo
Mitsui and Wells Fargo, sources said.
BAML's decision to drop out of Time Warner's loan shows
greater selectivity as large U.S. money center lenders exercise
more discipline to boost shareholder returns. The bank's actions
are notable as it has a leadership role in the U.S. high-grade
market, and headed the league tables at the end of the first
quarter after arranging $27.8 billion of loans, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC league tables.
Other U.S. banks are being equally selective. JP Morgan
recently left a prestigious administrative agent spot on a $1.65
billion pro-rata credit facility for spirits maker Constellation
Brands in April and was replaced by BAML. JP Morgan recently
exited a $470 million revolver for transportation concern Brink
Co and a $350 million deal for White Mountain in August 2011.
"Banks are looking at names and deploying capital to their
most profitable relationships," a second banker said.
Time Warner highlights the changes in high-grade lending.
Banks previously committed to unfunded revolving credits such as
TWC's $3.5 billion loan - that offer low margins and join the
deals in the hope that borrowers will use the bank for future
capital market needs.
Starting in 2014, Basel III will begin making it more
expensive for banks to provide backstop facilities. In 2014-2016
- halfway through the life of 2012's five-year unfunded
revolving credits - Basel III will require banks to hold
high-quality liquid assets against loans that can be quickly
drawn down. For traditional revolving credits, the preliminary
rate is 10 percent but the final percentage is not yet known.
Banks are revising their business models accordingly. As
capital becomes dearer, pricing is likely to increase and tenors
shorten as banks pass these costs along to clients.
"The economic model of the investment grade product doesn't
work. With all the changes in the regulatory environment pricing
will go up," the second banker said.