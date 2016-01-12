Icahn says he does not have any position in Time Warner

BRIEF-Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corp
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
Jan 12 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Tuesday he did own any stake in media company Time Warner Inc.
"I have no position in Time Warner. No options, no forwards, no stock," Icahn said when reached by phone.
Reuters and the New York Post reported on Monday, citing anonymous sources, that Icahn was building an equity stake in Time Warner.
Icahn waged an unsuccessful break-up campaign against Time Warner in 2006, when current Chief Executive Jeffrey Bewkes was the No. 2 executive at the company. In 2014, Time Warner snubbed a takeover offer from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc that valued it at $85 per share. Time Warner shares ended trading on Tuesday at $71.09, up 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.