UPDATE 1-FCC will not say if agency will review AT&T purchase of Time Warner

(Adds Senate hearing, AT&T response on FCC action)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Thursday declined to say if
he thinks the commission will review AT&T's proposed $85.4
billion purchase of Time Warner Inc.
At a press conference, Wheeler called questions about the
deal hypothetical, since nothing has been filed. Some analysts
have suggested the transaction could avoid a full-scale FCC
review since Time Warner only holds one broadcast license and
some satellite licenses.
"We ought to see how things develop," Wheeler said,
declining to say whether the FCC could still have a role if no
licenses are transferred. AT&T has said the Justice Department
will review the deal and that the FCC could review it.
Separately, a U.S. Senate subcommittee said it will hold a
Dec. 7 hearing to consider the merger and include testimony from
AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson and Time Warner CEO
Jeffrey Bewkes.
The FCC on Thursday also approved new broadband privacy
rules that could limit AT&T's ability to use data from Time
Warner to boost advertising without getting consumer consent.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz in Washington;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Meredith Mazzilli)