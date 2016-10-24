Time Warner to evaluate Hudson Yards plans due to AT&T merger

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 24 Time Warner Inc said
the case to consolidate its New York facilities into the
flagship building under construction at the Hudson Yards project
remains strong, but in light of its planned merger with AT&T Inc
it will assess its options.
"We're continuing with our plans to move," Time Warner said
on Saturday in a list of questions and answers to employees. The
FAQ was disclosed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
However, the company said it "will need to evaluate our
options for consolidation of our facilities when the merger is
approved by shareholders and regulatory authorities."
AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said on a conference
call on Monday he expects the $85 billion acquisition of Time
Warner, announced on Saturday, to close by the end of 2017.
New York-based Time Warner in December became an investor in
30 Hudson Yards, a 90-story office tower that will also include
Wells Fargo Securities and private equity firm KKR & Co LP as
tenants when finished in 2019. The tower already is fully
committed.
The company acquired about 1.5 million square feet of office
space in the lower-to-mid section of the tower, or about 58
percent of the 2.6 million-square-foot skyscraper.
The $25 billion Hudson Yards project, described by its
developers as the largest private development in U.S. history,
has redefined the city's skyline and created a push for
companies to move to the once desolate far West Side.
Time Warner has planned to move some 5,000 employees from
its corporate operations as well as its CNN, HBO, Turner
Broadcasting and Warner Bros entities, bringing the divisions
under one roof for the first time, the project's website said.
How Time Warner chooses to utilize the space will have no
material impact on the development, said Joanna Rose, a
spokeswoman for Related Cos, one of the site's developers.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)