Investor Cuban to testify at Senate hearing on AT&T-Time Warner deal

WASHINGTON Dec 2 Billionaire investor Mark
Cuban will be among the witnesses scheduled to testify at a
U.S. Senate Judiciary panel hearing on Dec. 7 on AT&T Inc's
proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc
, a committee spokesman said Friday.
AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson and Time
Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes will also testify at the meeting of
the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer
Rights.
Cuban, who owns the Dallas Mavericks and Landmark Theatres
movie chain, has been a vocal supporter of the deal, saying on
Twitter and in published interviews that the combined company
could be a counterweight to big digital companies like Facebook
Inc, Apple Inc, Netflix Inc, Alphabet
Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Snapchat Inc.
Cuban didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gene Kimmelman, president and CEO of consumer advocacy group
Public Knowledge and a former chief counsel for the Justice
Department's Antitrust Division, is also expected to testify,
the spokesman said. The group has raised concerns about the
merger.
