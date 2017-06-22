AT&T unclear what final merger conditions Justice Department will seek

| WASHINGTON, June 21
WASHINGTON, June 21 AT&T Inc was confident it
would win regulatory approval for its $85.4 billion acquisition
of Time Warner Inc before year's end as the Justice
Department continues its review, but was still awaiting details
about any final requirements for the deal, a senior executive
said.
Bob Quinn, AT&T's senior executive vice president for
external and legislative affairs, said in a C-SPAN interview
this week that the telecommunications company was unclear what
final conditions the Justice Department may seek as part of any
approval.
"That conversation is just beginning really," Quinn said.
"We've gotten through the point where we're produced all the
data and answered all the questions and I think that process
will kick off this summer."
In June, a Senate panel voted 19-1 to advance the nomination
of Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to
be the top U.S. antitrust regulator. The Senate must still vote
to confirm Delrahim and it is not clear when they will vote.
Until Delrahim is confirmed, "it is kind of hard to predict
whether even the list that we see preliminarily will be the
final list that they want to close on," said Quinn, without
elaborating.
The No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier still needs some foreign
approvals. In March, it won the European Commission's nod for
the deal.
Separately, a group of Senate Democrats on Wednesday,
including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Al Franken, urged
the Justice Department to closely scrutinize the deal.
"We have strong concerns that the combined company's
unmatched control of popular content and the distribution of
that content will lead to higher prices, fewer choices, and
poorer quality services for Americans," they wrote.
"Before initiating the next big wave of media consolidation,
you must consider how the $85 billion deal will impact
Americans' wallets, as well as their access to a wide range of
news and entertainment programming."
AT&T said in a statement it had previously addressed all the
issues in the letter and argued that the deal would offer
consumers more choice, and "will expand distribution and
creative opportunities for diverse and independent voices."
