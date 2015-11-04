版本:
Time Warner Inc's quarterly revenue rises 5.1 pct

Nov 4 Time Warner Inc reported an 5.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher subscription fees at its premium TV service, HBO.

Net income attributable to Time Warner shareholders rose to $1.04 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $967 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $6.56 billion from $6.24 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

